Tennessee General Assembly will have Lots of New Faces
Eighteen Republican and seven Democratic incumbents in the House won’t be running again. They include Republican Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville, a gubernatorial candidate. The 47th district which includes all of Coffee County and a portion of Warren County is represented Republican Judd Matheny from Tullahoma. He is not seeking re-election but instead choosing to run for 6th district United States Congress.
The senators not seeking re-election are Democrats Lee Harris of Memphis and Thelma Harper of Nashville. Republican Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro has also decided to not run for again for his seat. Ketron is running for Rutherford County Mayor.
The primary, county general and city elections are Thursday with poles opening in Coffee County at 8am and closing at 7pm. Live election coverage starts at 7pm on Thunder Radio.