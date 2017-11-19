In a recent study, Tennessee received the highest score for legislation against child sex trafficking according to Shared Hope International.
According to that organization, Tennessee has demonstrated a 7-year trend of gradually strengthening the state’s child sex trafficking laws.
The most common form of slavery is human sex trafficking.
Many think of sex trafficking as bringing in someone from a different city or county, that’s not always the case.
In a survey done by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Vanderbilt University, Tennessee scored a 96.5 out of 102 on the state’s ability to handle sex trafficking cases.
Tennessee Eeceives Highest Score for Legislation Against Child Sex Trafficking
In a recent study, Tennessee received the highest score for legislation against child sex trafficking according to Shared Hope International.