Tennessee Department of Health Urges Steps to Avoid Mosquito-Borne Diseases

The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding consumers about the importance of protection from mosquitoes.. Photo credit: Filiford/morguefile.com

The Tennessee Department of Health urges Tennesseans to take preventive steps to avoid mosquito-borne diseases. TDH has seen a recent increase in West Nile virus in mosquito testing in addition to human cases. Sadly, this includes two recent West Nile Virus deaths in Shelby County. In addition to West Nile virus, Tennessee has seen six cases of La Crosse encephalitis in children so far this year.
TDH encourages everyone to follow these precautions to avoid mosquito bites: Use insect repellants such as DEET on your skin, following all label recommendations for use. Wear long, loose and light clothing to help prevent bites through fabric. It’s best to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Reduce mosquito populations around your home. Mosquitoes can breed in any place that holds water, including clogged drains or gutters, watering cans and empty bottles.