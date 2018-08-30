Tennessee Department of Health Urges Steps to Avoid Mosquito-Borne Diseases
TDH encourages everyone to follow these precautions to avoid mosquito bites: Use insect repellants such as DEET on your skin, following all label recommendations for use. Wear long, loose and light clothing to help prevent bites through fabric. It’s best to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Reduce mosquito populations around your home. Mosquitoes can breed in any place that holds water, including clogged drains or gutters, watering cans and empty bottles.