Preventing an illness is always better than trying to treat it once it occurs. That’s why doctors with the Tennessee Department of Health encourage people of all ages to talk with their healthcare providers about the immunizations needed for lifelong protection.
In recent years, new vaccines have been added to the healthy living toolbox to protect adults better than ever before. Nonetheless, most adults in Tennessee and around the country have not yet taken advantage of them. Tennesseans over age 65 are pretty good about getting pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, but fewer than one in four younger adults whose health, lifestyle or occupation may put them at risk for certain infections such as hepatitis B, pneumococcal disease or pertussis, have actually gotten these important vaccines.
Influenza vaccine should be an annual event for all adults. It is tailored specifically for each flu season. It is especially important for older adults, those with health problems and pregnant women.
Tennessee Department of Health says talk with your Doctor about Immunizations
