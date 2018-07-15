Tennessee Department of Health Announces Tullahoma Grant

The Tennessee Department of Health is pleased to announce recipients of the Access to Health through Healthy Active Built Environment grants, who are collectively being awarded more than $1.8 million in grant funding. The purpose of the grants is to award funding to communities to plan, develop, implement and assess sustainable projects and programs to increase access to safe and publicly-accessible opportunities for physical activity for a diverse group of users, including those who live, visit, work, play, worship and learn in the community.
“We continue to strive to be a Healthier Tennessee Community,” said Mayor Lane Curlee.
“We’re working to build new sidewalks, extend greenways and build new parks. We don’t have enough jogging and biking trails, and so we are now implementing changes into the built environment to create a healthier city.”
“The plan for Tullahoma is to create a new park on four acres between Silver Street and Freeman Street,” said Community Coordinator, Winston Brooks. “The park will have a walking track, basketball courts, community garden and other amenities.”
“We are excited to create a new park for the residents in this area,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Kurt Glick. “
The City has also partnered with the UT-TSU Coffee County Extension Office.
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has provided grant funding to the UT-TSU Office that will be incorporated into this new park. “Through this grant, recently named the “Well Connected Communities Initiative,” one project to be led by the Tullahoma Wellness
Committee and local volunteers will be a storybook trail to be built along a portion of the city’s greenway,” said Extension Agent, Belinda Letto. “The trail is designed to promote physical activity, improve literacy and mental health and strengthen family relationships. It
will include elements to connect both youth and adults with the outdoor, natural environment.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with this project should contact Belinda Letto at UT-TSU Extension – Coffee County at 723-5141.
