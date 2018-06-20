The Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday that issues with the state’s TNReady testing that plagued schools this spring were not the result of a malicious attack. Instead, the department said the issues were the fault of the testing vendor, Questar.
According to the department, Questar implemented a “significant and unauthorized” change to the text-to-speech function that led to a number of online testing issues.
The department told Questar they would be reducing their payment to the company for the spring assessment by $2.5 million because of “substandard performance issues” and the costs the state incurred addressing those issues this spring.
The department announced last Thursday they would be seeking new bids for the state’s testing vendor for the 2019-20 school year and beyond.
The state signed the current contract with Questar in 2016 and began working with them during the 2016-17 school year.
Tennessee Department of Education Blames Questar for Testing Problems
