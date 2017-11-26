Nearly all Tennessee counties continued to have unemployment rates below 5.0 percent in October 2017, following a record-breaking September when, for the first time ever, each of the state’s 95 counties experienced a rate below 5.0 percent.
October marked the fifth consecutive month Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate was in record territory, matching the all-time low of 3.0 percent set the month before.
Williamson and Davidson Counties continue to have Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rates at 2.2 percent.
While two counties saw an increase above the 5.0 percent threshold, their rates are still below 5.5 percent. Rhea County has the state’s highest unemployment at 5.4 percent, up from 4.9 percent in September. Lauderdale County’s rate increased to 5.3 percent, from 4.6 percent the previous month.
Looking at the entire state, October unemployment rates decreased in four counties, remained the same in seven counties and increased in 84 counties. Ninety-three of Tennessee’s 95 counties continue to have unemployment rates below 5.0 percent.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate was up slightly to 3 percent in October. The rate was 2.8 in September.
Tennessee County Unemployment Report
