A bill banning most cell phone use while driving could soon be one of Tennessee’s new rules of the road.
The measure passed the State House in a close vote. The bipartisan bill, which is up for a vote in the Senate next week, will likely face similar circumstances there as well.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in deaths due to distracted driving according analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.
The new bill would allow for hands-free devices to be used while driving. Violators would have to pay a $50-dollar fine if cited, but not right away. First-time offenders would be sent to driving school.
Tennessee could soon Ban Hand-Held Cell Phone Use while Driving
