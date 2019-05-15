Tennessee College of Applied Technology to start Cosmetology Classes at Coffee Co. High School

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) – McMinnville is accepting enrollment applications for the Cosmetology program! Classes will be held at Coffee County Central High School at 100 Red Raider Dr. Manchester, TN 37355. Classes will begin June 3, 2019, and will meet M-Th 4-10pm.
Tuition and fees are $1,153 per trimester plus books and supplies.
The length of the program is 1500 hours to set for the State Board of Cosmetology Licensure Exam and includes a Shampoo Assistant Certificate at 432 hours.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify. You may complete a FAFSA online at www.fafsa.ed.gov (TCAT McMinnville school code 005307). If you have questions or need assistance, please call (931) 473-5587 to speak with Kelsey Vanatta ext. 234 or Tennille Davenport ext. 235. Enrollment applications are available at www.tcatmcminnville.edu. For additional information contact Tennille Davenport.
Apply now! Limited space is available.
