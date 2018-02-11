The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) – McMinnville is accepting enrollment applications for an Industrial Maintenance program at its Instructional Service Center in Manchester located at 1877 Volunteer Parkway, (VIAM Building). Class will begin February 26, 2018 and will meet from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm Monday through Friday. Tuition and fees are $1,246 per trimester plus books and supplies.
The length of the program is 16 months, and includes courses in Rigging, Basic Mechanical Maintenance, Fundamentals of Fluid Power, Basic Electronics/NIDA Systems, Motor Controls, PLC Programming and Troubleshooting, Pneumatics/Hydraulics and Introduction to Robotics.
An Industrial Maintenance Technician graduate would be responsible for troubleshooting, disassembly, repair, and assembly of hydraulic, pneumatic, mechanical and electrical systems on industrial machinery.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify. You may complete a FAFSA online at www.fafsa.ed.gov (TCAT McMinnville school code 005307). If you have questions or need assistance, please call (931) 473-5587 to speak with Tennille Davenport ext. 234 or Jeff Johnson ext. 235.
Enrollment applications are available at www.tcatmcminnville.edu.
For additional information contact Jeff Johnson at 931-473-5587, ext. 235.
Apply now! Limited space is available.
Tennessee College of Applied Technology to Offer Classes in Manchester
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) – McMinnville is accepting enrollment applications for an Industrial Maintenance program at its Instructional Service Center in Manchester located at 1877 Volunteer Parkway, (VIAM Building). Class will begin February 26, 2018 and will meet from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm Monday through Friday. Tuition and fees are $1,246 per trimester plus books and supplies.