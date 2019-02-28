Tennessee-Based Vanguard Healthcare Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Resolve Federal Lawsuit

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran and the Department of Justice announced yesterday that Brentwood, Tennessee-based Vanguard Healthcare, LLC, and related Vanguard companies (“Vanguard”) agreed to pay more than $18 million in allowed claims to resolve a lawsuit brought by the United States and the State of Tennessee for billing the Medicare and Medicaid programs for grossly substandard nursing home services.
Vanguard Healthcare and several related Vanguard companies that have reorganized in bankruptcy agreed to pay more than $5.1 million towards the settlement, and two Vanguard entities that are liquidating in bankruptcy have agreed to $13.5 million in allowed claims in bankruptcy.
The United States and Tennessee filed suit against several Vanguard companies, Miller, and Orand, alleging that they were responsible for five Vanguard-owned skilled nursing facilities submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for nursing home services that were grossly substandard or worthless. In particular, the United States and Tennessee alleged that the five facilities failed to administer medications as prescribed; failed to provide standard infection control, resulting in urinary tract infections and wound infections; failed to provide wound care as ordered; failed to take prophylactic measures to prevent pressure ulcers, such as turning and repositioning patients; used unnecessary physical restraints on residents; and failed to meet basic nutrition and hygiene requirements of residents. The lawsuit further alleged that the defendants were responsible for the submission of hundreds of preadmission forms by these facilities to TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid Program, which contained forged nurse or physician signatures.
Vanguard is a holding company that owns a chain of skilled nursing facilities, including Manchester Health Care Center. The five locations being sued did not include Manchester Health Care Center.
Due to the filing of bankruptcy proceedings by the Vanguard entities, the United States anticipates that the total government recovery in this case will ultimately exceed $6 million.
Tennessee-Based Vanguard Healthcare Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Resolve Federal Lawsuit
