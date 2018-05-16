Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slattery III and a bipartisan group of attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals for their alleged unlawful marketing of OxyContin and other drugs that have caused and prolonged the opioid epidemic in the state.
The 270-page complaint outlines the state’s argument, which accuses the company of causing the “most devastating public health crisis in Tennessee history” by making unlawful and misleading claims about the safety and benefits of drugs like OxyContin.
The complaint also claims Purdue continued to market their drugs in this manner despite knowing the pills were causing deadly overdoses and increasing illegal drug trades.
The Tennessee Attorney General’s office is leading a bipartisan, multi-state group in this lawsuit against various opioid manufacturers and distributors as well as participating as a non-party in settlement discussions of another lawsuit pending in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tennessee Attorney General Suing Purdue Pharmaceuticals
