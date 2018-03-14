Tennesseans need to Remain Diligent when it comes to Reporting Fraud and Other Scams

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs reminds Tennesseans to remain diligent when it comes to reporting fraud and other scams. A newly released report from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission shows Tennessee now has the 10th highest rate per capita in the U.S. for reports of fraud as well as other complaints.
The cost of fraud was steep: Tennessee’s total consumer losses topped $13.7 million last year. According to the report, the top three complaint areas for Tennesseans are debt collection, imposter scams and identity theft. When it comes to reports of identity theft, Tennessee now ranks 24th in the country. The top three forms of Identity theft in Tennessee are credit card fraud, employment or tax-related fraud, and bank fraud. To check the status of a collection agency’s license, visit verify.tn.gov.
