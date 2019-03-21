Tenn. Democratic Party Chairwoman Calls Tennessee Racist during Speech in Coffee Co.– Now Apologizes
Mancini made the comment while speaking with the Coffee County Democratic Party earlier this month. Mancini is quoted as saying, “We have a little bit of a problem in this state, I’m just going to say it outright. This is a racist state.”
The Tennessean reports Mancini’s comment came while she was saying the state party should continue to promote minority, millennial and LGBTQ candidates.
In a statement to the USA Today Network-Tennessee, Mancini said “In the heat and the frustration of seeing and hearing the constant drumbeat of bigotry, misogyny and homophobia coming from the Republicans at the state legislature, I used a poor choice of words and vented my frustration and I apologize.”
Mancini said her words didn’t represent how she or other members of the state Democratic Party view Tennessee residents.