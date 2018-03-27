Teenager Missing for almost One Year
The 17-year-old left his home on March 31, 2017 and was last at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro.
Heather Simmers, the mother of Devin, stated in the past to our news partner WGNS Radio that she’ll never give up looking.
Detective Will Pinson, who is investigating, told our news partner WGNS Radio that a close friend said Devin expressed an interest in running away before and living as a homeless person. He packed a bag prior to leaving and stuffed pillows and blankets in his bed to show he was still there.
If you believe you know anything about Bonds location, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770. You can also call the tip line at 615-904-3056.