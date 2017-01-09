Teenager facing Serious Charges after Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Destiney Doris Gibson… Photo provided by the CCSD
On Saturday Destiney Doris Gibson age 19 of Alice Boyton Rd Manchester was allegedly involved in a two vehicle accident at the Matt’s Hollow Rd and Boyton Valley intersection. The woman apparently left the scene after striking another vehicle. The vehicle belonged to her brother and she returned to his home later in the evening and according to the arrest warrant, stated she had wrecked his vehicle. Gibson then left her brothers home after her brother called police and he stated she was walking along the road. Upon arrival Deputy Timothy Cooper located Gibson and she allegedly had a very strong odor of intoxicant, slurred speech and blood shot eyes. The warrant says she refused to give officers any name, or any information. She was apparently refusing to cooperate with officers at all. After finally obtaining a positive ID it was discovered that she was revoked out of Oklahoma.
Gibson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication and driving on revoked/suspended license. Bond was set at $753,000 and her court date is Jan 23, 2017.