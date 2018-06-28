«

Teenager Dies in Jet Ski Accident on Tims For Lake

Around noon on Thursday a Moore County 13-year-old was killed in an accident involving a jet ski on Tims Ford Lake.
According to a news release, a jet ski with two passengers was towing the 13-year-old on a tube. According to officials, at some point, the tube, came into contact with a dock causing injures that killed the teen.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office and TWRA are investigating.
The teen’s identity has not been released at this time.