Around noon on Thursday a Moore County 13-year-old was killed in an accident involving a jet ski on Tims Ford Lake.
According to a news release, a jet ski with two passengers was towing the 13-year-old on a tube. According to officials, at some point, the tube, came into contact with a dock causing injures that killed the teen.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office and TWRA are investigating.
The teen’s identity has not been released at this time.
Teenager Dies in Jet Ski Accident on Tims For Lake
Around noon on Thursday a Moore County 13-year-old was killed in an accident involving a jet ski on Tims Ford Lake.