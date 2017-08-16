Teen Suicides Up in Tennessee

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control found that teenage suicides rose nationwide in 2015, and girls between the ages of 15 and 19 hit a 40-year high.
Mental health experts in Tennessee say they are seeing a similar pattern.
According WBIR-TV in Knoxville, the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network says there are many signs that teenagers are dealing with depression or suicidal thoughts. Some of those include a withdrawal from family, friends or social gatherings, a loss of interest in hobbies and a loss of interest in personal appearance.
While the news is concerning, there are ways a teen can get help, but parents and loved ones play a big role.
For a list of signs and ways to get help, go to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention System’s website at http://tspn.org.
