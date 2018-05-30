Teen Pregnancy Down in Tennessee
Consistent with national trends, Tennessee’s teen pregnancy rates per 1,000 females declined from 49 in 2013 to 32.5 in 2016. The most recent national data available is from 2013, when the teen pregnancy rate in the U.S. was 43 per 1,000 females.
The Tennessee Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program works to prevent unplanned adolescent pregnancies through a comprehensive, community-wide, collaborative effort that promotes abstinence, self-respect, constructive life options and responsible decision making about sexuality, healthy relationships and the future.