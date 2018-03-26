Teen Driving Camp to be held in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) has announced its first Teen Driver Education Camp for high school students across the state. The camp will be hosted by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at the department’s training center 283 Stewarts Ferry Pike Nashville, TN from Monday, July 16, to Friday, July 20, 2018.
To attend the camp, interested teens must register online at www.reducetncrashes.org by May 1, 2018. There are no costs to participate; however, the program does not provide overnight lodging. Space is limited; therefore, registrants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Teen Driver Education Camp is intended for drivers ages 15 to 17. Participants are required to complete two days of educational training comprised of the “AAA How to Drive” curriculum, mock crash demonstration, traffic safety presentations, driving simulators, group activities, indoor/outdoor events, and more.
The first group of campers will attend Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; the second group will attend Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On Friday, July 20, all participants will attend graduation and receive a certificate of completion of the camp. Parents are encouraged to attend the graduation festivities as well.
