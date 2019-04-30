The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a report examining how money intended to boost teacher salaries has been used by local school districts. More than $300 million in new, recurring state dollars was appropriated by the General Assembly through the state’s Basic Education Program (BEP) between fiscal years 2015 and 2018. The legislative intent for the increased state funding was to increase teacher salaries across Tennessee.
The Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) surveyed Tennessee’s school districts, and the majority of respondents reported awarding salary increases to teachers for three consecutive years (fiscal years 2016, 2017, and 2018). Those pay raises resulted in an increase of Tennessee’s average classroom teacher salary of 6.2 percent (just under $3,000), making it the third fastest-growing state in the Southeast for teacher salaries during fiscal years 2015 through 2018. In addition to providing raises, districts also used increased state BEP instructional salaries funds to hire more instructional staff.
The average teacher salary over the time period in Coffee County went from $45,073.58–$47,047.51 an increase of 4.4%. Manchester City school teacher salaries went up from $48,700.64–$52,897.55 an increase of 8.6%. The average teacher salary over the time period in Tullahoma City Schools rose from $47,637.11–$51,805.15 an increase of 8.7%. The state average jumped 6.2 % going from $47,979.10 $50,958.26.
Teachers Salaries on the Rise in Most of Tennessee
