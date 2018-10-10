Teacher at Temple Baptist Christian School in Manchester Named “Teacher of the Year”
Nash has been a teacher for thirty-seven years in Christian education, twelve of which has been at Temple Baptist.
When asking the students what their favorite class is, the most common answer is English, because that is what she primarily teaches. Nash also directs much of the Fine Arts that Temple students are able to participate in.
The Tennessee Association of Christian Schools based in Chattanooga oversees approximately fifty-three schools. Over 800 teachers serve these schools.
Nash was nominated by the TBCS Administration and had to have several letters of recommendation which were then compared to nominations from other schools. The announcement was made at the TACS Teachers Convention last week. The theme of the conference was “Striving for Excellence.”