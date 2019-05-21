Motorists will not be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12 noon on Friday through 6am on Tuesday, May 28th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.
AAA estimates nearly 43 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend, a 3.6 percent increase over last year. Over 863,000 Tennesseans plan to travel, with more than 752,000 driving to their Memorial Day destinations.
TDOT will Suspend All Construction-Related Lane Closures on Interstates and State Routes
Motorists will not be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12 noon on Friday through 6am on Tuesday, May 28th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.