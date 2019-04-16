The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.
TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday at 6pm through Monday, April 22nd at 6am. This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend.
Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place.
TDOT to Suspend All Interstate Construction Work this Easter Weekend
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.