Motorists won’t be slowed down by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 26 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.
Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects. Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
AAA estimates 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day holiday, a 2.7% increase over last year’s numbers. This marks the highest travel volume on record since 2005 for the holiday. The total number of Tennessee travelers is estimated to top 785,000, with nearly 700,000 expected to travel by automobile.
TDOT Suspends Construction-Related Lane Closures Friday-Tuesday Morning
