Motorists will not be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon Friday through 6am Tuesday. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.
Motorists may still encounter some lane closure or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.
AAA estimates more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday, nearly 5 percent more than last year. An estimated 727,000 Tennesseans will drive to their holiday destinations.
TDOT Suspending All Construction-Related Lane Closures on Interstates and State Routes
