Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 29th through 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 5th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.
Over 831,000 motorists are expected to travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4th holiday, according to TDOT Commissioner John Schroer.
Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect
AAA projects a record breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Independence Day weekend, a 5% increase from last year.
TDOT Suspending All Construction-Related Lane Closures on Interstates and State Routes
