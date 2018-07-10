The Tennessee Department of Transportation is currently working on removing the last of the X-Lite guardrails in Tennessee.
TDOT is making the replacement due to safety concerns.
TDOT spokesperson says there are still 36 guardrails left in the state. None of the guardrails are left in Coffee County. The nearest one is located in Cumberland County.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the cost of removing and replacing the guardrails to be around $3.4 million. The deadline for removal is July 31, 2018.
TDOT Removing Dangerous Guardrails
