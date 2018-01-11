TDOT Ready for Winter Weather
Salt bins and brine are fully stocked, and employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather.
TDOT’s statewide 2017/2018 winter weather budget is $21.4 million, and includes salt, salt brine, overtime for employees, and equipment maintenance. The department has three salt vendors to refill salt bins as needed in all 95 Tennessee counties.
TDOT currently has over 229,000 tons of salt and more than 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready for use. Salt brine is a salt/water mixture used as a pre-treatment for roads prior to a winter storm or to melt snow on roadways when temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark. Salt is applied to roads once snow has started to accumulate.
TDOT has a fleet of more than 800 snow trucks statewide, designed to remove snow and ice safely and efficiently from state routes and interstates.
For winter weather tips and travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT web site at https://www.tn.gov/tdot