TDOT Message Board Contest Continues

If you’ve ever wanted to help choose the messages that show up on TDOT signs, now’s your chance!
TDOT has narrowed down 15 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
Voting ends March 7 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will be announced March 13.
The catchphrase with the most votes will be put into the message board rotation across the state. TDOT has 177 message signs statewide.
Last year’s winner was, “Turn signals, the original instant messaging.”
Here are some of the finalist:
• Not buckled up? What’s holding you back?
• Speeding can lead to skid marks
• Only bird brains tweet while driving
• Use your blinking blinker!
• Avoid a wreck – don’t rubberneck
• Let your babies grow up to be cowboys – buckle ’em up!
• Signal your intentions
• In a hurry? Shoulda left early – slow down!
• Nice headlights! Turn yours on during rain or fog
• Ride like lightning – crash like thunder
To vote go to http://www.tn.gov/tdot/article/dms-contest