Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during the busy travel holiday.
TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon Wednesday through 6am Monday, Nov. 26th.
While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction zones for motorist’s safety. Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit, especially in work zones.
TDOT Halts Lane Closure Activity on Interstates and State Highways
