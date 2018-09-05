TDCI Returns $3.2 Million to Tennesseans
TDCI consumer insurance services investigators mediate complaints between policyholders and insurance companies. These efforts may result in denied claims being overturned or additional benefits being identified and paid to consumers. Through the first eight months of 2018, TDCI efforts have resulted in$3,206,507.73 being paid to consumers. By comparison, $6.5 million was returned to Tennesseans in all of 2017.
So far, the Department has received 2,041 complaints or inquiries in 2018. The top five reasons consumers have contacted the Department are claim denial, claim delays, adjuster handling, unsatisfactory settlement offer, and out-of-network benefits.
TDCI reminds consumers that filing a complaint or contacting the Department is always an option if they feel a claim has been unjustly denied or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies.
If you have questions about consumer insurance, visit TDCI’s website or contact us at 1-800-342- 4029 or (615) 741-2218.