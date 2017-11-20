TCI Approves Jail Annex to Open at Old Jail
The workhouse is for certain non-violent offenders to be housed. These inmates do work for non-profits in the community.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves said, “I would like to thank Coffee County Maintenance Supervisor Robert Gilliam, who oversaw the renovation of the facility.” The Sheriff also thanked Administrative Captain Frank Watkins for the work he did to get the cameras, computers and safety equipment online. He added that he thanks Captain Rick Gentry for his hours of work on employee job descriptions, standard operating procedures and fire evacuation plans.
Sheriff Graves said that it has taken many hours of hard work and dedication from his staff and for that he said he was very proud of all involved in this process.