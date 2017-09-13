TBI starts Investigation into Murfreesboro Police Officer

Mark Todd… Photo and information from WGNS Radio.
The Murfreesboro Police Department is aware that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that took place at the MTSU/Vanderbilt football game on September 2, 2017. The investigation involves an off-duty Murfreesboro Police Department officer.
Reports indicate that when the department was informed of the accusations, Officer Mark Todd was placed on decommissioned status in an administrative function pending the outcome of the investigation.