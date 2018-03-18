TBI Crime Report for College Campuses

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released to the public its annual crime study detailing the volume and nature of crime on the state’s college and university campuses. ‘Crime on Campus 2017’ compiles data submitted to TBI by the state’s colleges, universities, and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
Among the report’s findings:
Overall, crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities decreased by 2.8% from 2016 to 2017.
In total, 26.8% of all 2017 offenses reported were categorized as Larceny/Theft.
Robbery offenses decreased significantly, by 55.2%, from 29 in 2016 to 13 in 2017.
Assault Offenses decreased by 13.7% year-to-year.
The overall category of “Sex Offenses-Forcible” decreased by 26% in 2017. There was a 27% decrease in reported Rape offenses, from 63 in 2016 to 46 in 2017.
Reported DUI offenses increased by 60.9% year-to-year.
As always, the TBI strongly discourages the comparison of one institution’s statistics to another.