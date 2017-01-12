Tennessee drivers on major roads across the state are seeing a set of new billboards as part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s efforts to address the issue of human trafficking.
The billboards, part of the agency’s ongoing ‘IT Has To Stop’ campaign, are designed to encourage people to visit www.ithastostop.com to learn more about crime of trafficking and how it impacts Tennessee, along with the warning signs, the state’s laws, and how to help in the fight against it. This is the second year the TBI has embarked on an electronic billboard campaign in its effort to educate the public about this issue. January is also National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
The billboards, funded by a grant from the State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs, will be posted in a variety of places through the month of June.
TBI begins IT Has To Stop Campaign
