Tennessee’s tax-free weekend is set for Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29.
The tax-free weekend was created as a way to ease the financial burden of some large yearly purchases, such as back-to-school supplies and clothes.
You won’t pay any sales tax on purchases of clothing and school supplies of less than $100 and on computers that are less than $1,500.
The deals will start at midnight on Friday and run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
Tax-Free Weekend set to Start July 27
