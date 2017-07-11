Tax-Free Weekend begins July 28

Tennessee’s sale tax free weekend is coming soon. Freedom from sales tax on certain items begins at midnight Friday, July 28th and continues until midnight Sunday, July 30th.
Even though the tax free weekend is earlier this year, the great news is that the benefits remain the same. No sales tax on clothing, school and art supplies costing $100 or less per item; and no tax on computers that cost $1,500 or less.
And if you’re trying to figure out when this major sales weekend began, it was back in 2007–when our economy had many challenges. It accomplished its goal of increasing business. In fact, Tennessee’s Sales Tax Free Holiday has become so popular legislators have decided to leave it alone.
For more information, check the state’s website: www.tntaxholiday.com.
