Talk of the State Fair coming to Manchester back in the News

The famous funnel cake at the Tennessee State Fair.

There was a lot of talk a few years ago about the possibility of the Tennessee State Fair moving to the Bonnaroo grounds in Manchester. According to a report on WTVF-TV Newschannel5, Tennessee State Fair officials have been looking for a new location for the annual event, and the Bonnaroo farm could be one of them.
A study released Thursday shows the current location in Nashville, which has been in use for many years is no longer the best location for the state fair for a variety of reasons.
The plan would include constructing buildings for the state. Officials were still looking into whether or not the Manchester area would be able to supply enough workers and other needs for the fair. We will continue to follow this possibility or if it is just talk as it turned out to be a few years ago.