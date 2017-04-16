Take Back Day is April 29

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day (DTB) is set for Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As part of this major health and safety initiative, the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition (CCADC) will host two take-back events, one in Manchester and one in Tullahoma.
Community members are encouraged to stop by one of these local take-back locations to drop off their unused or expired medications, especially pain relievers and other prescription drugs. Pharmacists and law enforcement officers will be on hand to accept the medications and safely dispose of them, no questions asked.
• First Vision Bank, 2134 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN
• Walgreens 700 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN
“Count It! Lock It! Drop It!™ is an easy way a concerned citizen can instantly help themselves and others,’ said Stacy Lee, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the CCADC. ‘One person can make a difference by counting their meds, locking up what they need to keep, and dropping the unwanted ones. Getting meds accounted for is the best way to prevent harm. With 52 percent of individuals statewide having concerns about a loved one becoming addicted, the more opportunities people have to clean out their medicine cabinets, the less likely it is those pills will fall into the hands like a teenager or someone seeking a high.”
Marcrom’s Pharmacist and CCADC board member, Richard Randolph said, “I am always willing to be a part of such an important outreach event for our community. As a pharmacist, I enjoy being able to help identify various medications that are being dropped off so we can assign “street values” to the controlled substances we receive. This gives our community good information about what is being removed from the supply chain of potential misuse. It is truly a great service that the Anti-Drug Coalition provides.”
If you can’t make it to the take-back day or you want to dispose of meds before the event, visit http://countitlockitdropit.org/drop-box-finder/ to find a permanent drop box in your community. Coffee County has three permanent drug disposal sites: Tullahoma Police Department, Manchester Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. The CCADC also offers lockboxes and drug testing kits to Coffee County citizens, to help combat the growing drug problem.
