Take a Drink, the Water is Fine

Earlier this week some misleading information was making its way around social media (FaceBook) and door hangers on homes about the quality of the water in Manchester. Randal Braker who is the Duck River Utility Commission general manager was on WMSR’s Lunch & Learn program talking about the misleading information and said the pictures being shown are not those of pipes the water system uses. He says that the people doing this are wanting you to call for a free water test at your home. Braker says that someone will show up at your home and try make you believe they are performing a chemical test. After the test, he says this company will mislead you to think something is wrong with the water. Braker says what they are really wanting you to do is to buy a water filtration system for your home that could cost as much as $5,000. He says there is no problem with the drinking water in the area they serve, and the costly filtration system is not needed. Braker stated that to say there is a problem with the water in Manchester is ridiculous. The water received a perfect score from the state on the quality report. He said the water supplied by the Duck River Utility Commission has won awards, even from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and won an award for excellence for the entire southeastern United States.
Braker also provided the following information:
The Duck River Utility Commission can be contacted at (931) 455-6458.