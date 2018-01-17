Suspicious Theft– Newspapers Stolen from Walmart

Manchester Times newspaper Publisher Josh Peterson contacted WMSR News to tell us about an unusual story of theft. Peterson said he received information about several copies of the Manchester Times being stolen from Walmart. The publisher said he believes around 200 copies of the paper were taken from the store. He added, that the theft was caught on video and at least two male subjects were involved. The alleged thieves left in Jeep with apparently Warren County tags.
Peterson also said it was suspicious that someone would steal this week’s edition.
The paper plans to work with police to capture the thieves and see that they are prosecuted.
Peterson told us the following, click below:
