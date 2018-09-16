Suspect Dies while being confronted by Warren County Sheriff Deputies

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident in which a suspect died while being confronted by Warren County sheriff deputies on Friday afternoon.
Preliminary information indicates deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle driven by a man identified as 30 year-old Alexander K. Webb. Webb reportedly crashed the vehicle in a wooded area along Harrison Ferry Road and fled the scene on foot. A deputy caught up with Webb and tried to take him into custody. Webb would not comply with verbal commands and at some point during the confrontation became unresponsive. Attempts by deputies to revive Webb were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TBI agents are investigating and will submit their findings to the District Attorney General’s office. The officers involved were not identified as per TBI policy.
