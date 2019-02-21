Survey says Tennessee is Very Sinful

A new study has determined the Volunteer State is the 5th most sinful state in America.
The study conducted by WalletHub compared the states using seven dimensions: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; lust; vanity; and laziness.
Those dimensions were measured using 43 metrics; with “data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to share of the population with gambling disorders.”
While the study places Tennessee in the top five most sinful, it also ranks the state in first-place for “anger and hatred.”
Tennessee also placed 3rd for “lust.”
Nevada, Florida, California, and Texas are the only states ranked as more sinful than Tennessee.
The least sinful state according to the study? Vermont.
