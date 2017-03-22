The Coffee County Health Council is working on a Bike Pedestrian Plan for the county to improve opportunities to walk/run and bike safely. Manchester Parks and Recreation wants people to experience physical activity in a positive manner. A survey has been put together so the health council can find out what you think can be improved! Go to www.wmsrradio.com for a link to the survey. You can find it on our front page just to the right of our news stories.
Bonnie Gamble Director of Manchester Parks and Recreation told us this about the survey.
Survey being taken for Bike Pedestrian Plan
