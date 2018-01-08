On Sunday afternoon (01/07/2018) Corporal Harmon Campbell with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a house fire at 999 Roberts Ridge Rd. When Campbell arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
A short time later the North Coffee County Volunteer Fire Department arrived and began extinguishing the fire. Other volunteer departments were also on the scene for mutual aid.
Campbell made contact with the owner Virgil Johns who said he grabbed two fire extinguishers to fight the fire but could not see through the heavy smoke.
Johns called 911 and exited the home with his daughter.
The home, valued at $150,000 was destroyed by the blaze.
Sunday Fire Destroys Home
