It is that time of year again! Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center is gearing up for its Coffee County Student Expo – a student support event to engage students, staff, and community organizations with the goal of combating barriers that hinder student academic success. This event provides Coffee County Schools’ students in need, grades Pre-K-12th, with a backpack, school supplies, hygiene items, and much more.
Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Coordinator of Family Resource Center said, “Community partnerships and sponsors foster this program, providing necessary items for our students. We are fortunate to live in a community that ensures the needs of our children are met. We are excited and look forward to working with our businesses, industries, and organizations on this event.”
“We need your help Stuffing the Bus! “Powered by Peoples Bank & Trust Company, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center will be touring around businesses, industries, and organizations in Manchester picking up needed school supply items to stuff the bus.
Those interested in participating will sign up for one specified school supply item to collect.
Items needed:
Packs of #2 Pencils, Colored Pencils, Pens, Crayons, Wide Ruled Loose Paper, Graph Paper, Glue, Scissors, Index Cards, Dividers, Composition Books, Spiral Notebooks, Folders with Prongs, and 3-Ring Notebook Binders.
If your business, industry, or organization would like to participate in the 2nd Annual Stuff the Bus Tour, please contact Taylor Rayfield, rayfieldt@k12coffee. net (931) 222-1066, (931) 409-8556 to sign up.
Stuff the Bus time for Coffee County Schools
It is that time of year again! Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center is gearing up for its Coffee County Student Expo – a student support event to engage students, staff, and community organizations with the goal of combating barriers that hinder student academic success. This event provides Coffee County Schools’ students in need, grades Pre-K-12th, with a backpack, school supplies, hygiene items, and much more.