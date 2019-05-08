A new study by SmartAsset ranked Coffee County among the top places in Tennessee to grow your short-term savings. The study analyzed data on savings account rates, household income, living expenses and taxes to determine where savings could be maximized over a one-year period.
Based on median income $46,614, Coffee County ranked 7th with a short-term interest earned amount of $43 with a return rate of .09%. Long-term Savings Interest Earned is $1,549. Long-term Savings Return Rate for Coffee County is 3.32% and the Short-term Savings Interest Earned Index is 16.68.
Sequatchie, TN ranked first in the survey.
Study Shows Coffee County as 7th Best County for Short-Term Savings
