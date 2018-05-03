Students with Autism on the Rise
According to the Tennessee Dept. of Education, 10,432 students were diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in 2016-17, an increase from the 2008-09 school year when 4,595 students were reportedly living with the condition.
The Centers for Disease Control now lists autism as the fastest growing developmental disability affecting more than 3.5 million Americans.
A new report reveals one in 59 children in the U.S. are born with the condition, up from one in 68 children two years ago.
The developmental condition affects one’s ability to communicate and interact with others.