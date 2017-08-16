Students Fulfill their Tennessee Promise Community Service Requirements at Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced more than 800 high school students fulfilled their “Tennessee Promise” community service requirements at Tennessee State Parks in June, a nearly 40 percent increase over 2016.
Outgoing high school seniors helped mulch flower beds, build trails, paint signs, install playground equipment and worked on various other projects to help beautify nearly all 56 Tennessee State Parks on “Tennessee Promise Saturday” – an annual volunteer event organized by the parks system. Tennessee State Parks saw its biggest turnout since the program began in 2015 with a total of 835 soon-to-be college students getting their hands dirty.
Students are encouraged to volunteer in their field of interest to gain relevant experience for college and beyond, but all time contributed to a nonprofit or public service organization is eligible. Students must submit eight hours prior to each academic term.
